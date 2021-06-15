Saudi Arabia reports 1,269 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 1,269 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 468,175, and the death toll to 7,606, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,014 to 450,255.

The country had administered over 16 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, the health ministry said.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1269) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (16) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1014) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (450,255) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/sx29PRmneI — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 15, 2021

There are 10,314 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 1,569 of which are critical cases.

Al-Jawf police in Saudi Arabia arrested eight people for violating the country’s COVID-19 rules, including quarantine for those who test positive for coronavirus and isolation after returning to the Kingdom from abroad, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Monday.

COVID-19 isolation and quarantine violators in Saudi Arabia are to be penalized with a fine of up to 200 thousand riyals ($53.32 thousand), or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, or both, according to SPA, adding that in the event of a repeat violation, the penalty will be doubled.

