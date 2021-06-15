Saudi Arabia’s al-Jawf police arrests eight people for violating COVID-19 rules

Al-Jawf police in Saudi Arabia arrested eight people for violating the country’s COVID-19 rules, including quarantine for those who test positive for coronavirus and isolation after returning to the Kingdom from abroad, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Monday.

Those arrested were violating the Kingdom’s COVID-19 precautionary and preventive measures, and the relevant authorities will penalize the violators, according to the news agency.

COVID-19 isolation and quarantine violators in Saudi Arabia are to be penalized with a fine of up to 200 thousand riyals ($53.32 thousand), or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, or both, according to SPA, adding that in the event of a repeat violation, the penalty will be doubled.

The Kingdom’s rules stipulate that if a violation was committed by a non-Saudi, he or she will be punished by deportation from the Kingdom, and he or she will be permanently banned from entering the country after the implementation of the penalty.

Saudi Arabia on Monday recorded 1,109 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 466,906, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose to 7,590 after 18 new deaths were reported.

