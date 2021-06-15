UAE records 2,127 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,127 new coronavirus infections, 2,094 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

Health authorities conducted 229,143 COVID-19 tests to determine Tuesday’s figures which indicated a slight increase compared to Monday’s 1,837 cases.

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset in the UAE mounted to 601,950 and active cases currently sit at over 19,000. The UAE’s total recoveries increased to 581,139 and the death toll rose to 1,734.

The UAE’s immunization drive is among the world’s fastest and most efficient, with over 13.8 million doses administered as of June 14 and over two-thirds of the Dubai’s eligible population over the age of 16 already vaccinated against the virus, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The country has inoculated over 83 percent of its eligible population in total. According to a statement on live TV from Dubai Health Authority’s deputy director-general Alawi al-Sheikh Ali on Saturday, an average of 2.3 million Dubai residents received at least one dose while around 64 percent received both shots.

The vaccination figures are expected to rise soon since the country also recently announced the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 and that those who took the Sinopharm vaccine would be able to take a Pfizer shot as a booster.

Read more:

Two-thirds of Dubai’s eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

UAE vaccinates 95 pct of over 60s, 84 pct of eligible population over 16

UAE records 1,837 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths in 24 hours