Abu Dhabi approves pilot of advanced scanners to identify potential COVID-19 cases

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved a pilot of advanced scanners to identify potential COVID-19 cases.

The technology screens for potential COVID-19 infection and provides immediate results. The scanners are operated at a distance and is effective for mass screening, such as at the entry to public locations.

The new state-of-the-art scanners will add to existing precautionary measures, a statement by the organization said, and is part of efforts to “further enhance the protection of public health and safety by using the most advanced technology.”

During the pilot phase, the scanners will be used at entry points to the emirate, the entrance to select public locations on Yas Island and at designated points to enter or exit Musaffah area.

If the scanner identifies a person as not infected, they are permitted to enter. If the scanner identifies a person as potentially infected, they must conduct a PCR test within 24 hours. All PCR tests related to red results are free.

Last week it was announced that Abu Dhabi, the second-most populous emirate in the UAE, will restrict access to shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and other public places from June 15 to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative.

The restrictions will also apply to gyms, hotels and their facilities, public parks, beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centers, cinemas, and museums, Abu Dhabi’s media office said.

Visitors will have to prove they have been vaccinated or have recently tested negative through the country’s COVID-19 app, which displays an individual’s vaccination and testing history.

The mobile app will show green if the person has been vaccinated or has tested negative.

Individuals who have not been vaccinated will need to be tested every three days to maintain their green status. A fully vaccinated person would do so every 30 days.

The new rules were announced as the United Arab Emirates has seen daily cases rise over the past three weeks.

As of Tuesday, there have been 601,950 total diagnosed cases in the UAE since the pandemic’s onset and the death toll sits at 1,734.

