EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list

A stewardess takes the body temperature of a man at Paris-Orly Airport following the coronavirus outbreak in France. (File photo: Reuters)
A stewardess takes the body temperature of a man at Paris-Orly Airport following the coronavirus outbreak in France. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list

Reuters, Brussels

Published: Updated:

European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to add the US to their list of countries from which they will allow non-essential travel, EU diplomats said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Ambassadors from the EU's 27 countries approved the addition of the US and five other countries at a meeting on Wednesday, with the change to take effect in the coming days.

Albania, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Serbia and Taiwan will be added, while Chinese administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau will be included with a requirement for reciprocity removed.

EU countries are recommended gradually to lift travel restrictions for the current eight countries on the list - Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

Individual EU countries can still opt to demand a negative COVID-19 test or a period of quarantine.

