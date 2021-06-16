.
.
.
.
Language

Japan minister proposes cap of 10,000 spectators at major events

A pedestrian walks beside the Olympic Ring displayed at the Japan Sport Olympic Square beside the under constructing national stadium in Tokyo on May 18, 2019. (File photo: AFP)
A pedestrian walks beside the Olympic Ring displayed at the Japan Sport Olympic Square beside the under constructing national stadium in Tokyo on May 18, 2019. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Japan minister proposes cap of 10,000 spectators at major events

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Japan’s minister in charge of coronavirus measures has proposed to limit spectators to 10,000 at major events, Jiji Press said on Wednesday, ahead of a decision scheduled for this month on domestic spectators for the summer Olympics.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Large venues in the capital, Tokyo, are now allowed only up to 5,000, or half their capacity as part of virus curbs that run until June 20, the prefecture’s government says.

The Olympics, delayed a year by the pandemic, are set to start on July 23.

Read more:

Japan denies reports of S. Korean president visit, summit during Olympics

Japan to send Vietnam 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines on June 16

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj
Top Content
AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect patients exposed to COVID-19 AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect patients exposed to COVID-19
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
In Oman, deadly fungal infection detected in some COVID-19 patients In Oman, deadly fungal infection detected in some COVID-19 patients
Belgian MPs warn of ‘risk of genocide’ of China’s Uyghurs Belgian MPs warn of ‘risk of genocide’ of China’s Uyghurs
Far-right Israelis march in East Jerusalem, Lapid condemns chants of ‘Death to Arabs’ Far-right Israelis march in East Jerusalem, Lapid condemns chants of ‘Death to Arabs’
Nasrallah’s absurd suggestion to import Iranian fuel points to Hezbollah desperation Nasrallah’s absurd suggestion to import Iranian fuel points to Hezbollah desperation
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More