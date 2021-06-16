Japan minister proposes cap of 10,000 spectators at major events

Japan’s minister in charge of coronavirus measures has proposed to limit spectators to 10,000 at major events, Jiji Press said on Wednesday, ahead of a decision scheduled for this month on domestic spectators for the summer Olympics.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

Large venues in the capital, Tokyo, are now allowed only up to 5,000, or half their capacity as part of virus curbs that run until June 20, the prefecture’s government says.

The Olympics, delayed a year by the pandemic, are set to start on July 23.

Read more:

Japan denies reports of S. Korean president visit, summit during Olympics

Japan to send Vietnam 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines on June 16