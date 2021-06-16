More infectious variant of COVID-19 in UK, cases highest since February
Britain reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus infections since February, adding to signs that a new, more infectious variant of the disease first found in India is spreading.
The government reported a further 9,055 cases on Wednesday, the highest since February 25, and up by almost a fifth compared to a day earlier.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
This week, Britain delayed plans to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions by a month, saying the extra time would be used to speed up Britain’s vaccination program -- already one of the world’s furthest advanced.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Britain recorded another nine deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.
Read more: British PM slammed ‘hopeless’ health minister over COVID-19 handling: Cummings
- UK vaccine committee expected to advise against inoculation of under-18s: Media
- UK’s Johnson set to announce delay to lifting of COVID-19 curbs
- UK’s Boris Johnson likely to delay England’s final stage of reopening: Media
- UK’s Raab: We don’t condone ‘vaccine diplomacy’, but no doubt some are using it
- UK on track to offer over 50s second COVID-19 vaccine dose by June 21: Minister