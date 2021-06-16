.
.
.
.
Language

More infectious variant of COVID-19 in UK, cases highest since February

People pull shopping carts as they walk past an information board, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Bolton, Britain, on June 16, 2021. (Reuters)
People pull shopping carts as they walk past an information board, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Bolton, Britain, on June 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

More infectious variant of COVID-19 in UK, cases highest since February

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus infections since February, adding to signs that a new, more infectious variant of the disease first found in India is spreading.

The government reported a further 9,055 cases on Wednesday, the highest since February 25, and up by almost a fifth compared to a day earlier.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

This week, Britain delayed plans to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions by a month, saying the extra time would be used to speed up Britain’s vaccination program -- already one of the world’s furthest advanced.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Britain recorded another nine deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.

Read more: British PM slammed ‘hopeless’ health minister over COVID-19 handling: Cummings

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
Top Content
Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect patients exposed to COVID-19 AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect patients exposed to COVID-19
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
In Oman, deadly fungal infection detected in some COVID-19 patients In Oman, deadly fungal infection detected in some COVID-19 patients
Far-right Israelis march in East Jerusalem, Lapid condemns chants of ‘Death to Arabs’ Far-right Israelis march in East Jerusalem, Lapid condemns chants of ‘Death to Arabs’
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More