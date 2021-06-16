More infectious variant of COVID-19 in UK, cases highest since February

Britain reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus infections since February, adding to signs that a new, more infectious variant of the disease first found in India is spreading.



The government reported a further 9,055 cases on Wednesday, the highest since February 25, and up by almost a fifth compared to a day earlier.

This week, Britain delayed plans to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions by a month, saying the extra time would be used to speed up Britain’s vaccination program -- already one of the world’s furthest advanced.

Britain recorded another nine deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.

