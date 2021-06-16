.
Qatar allows 80 percent of public and private sector employees to return to office

Health workers assist at a drive-thru testing service for COVID-19 coronavirus in the Qatari capital Doha, on May 7, 2020. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Qatar’s cabinet said on Wednesday it would allow up to 80 percent of public and private sector employees to return to offices from June 18 as a part of its plan to gradually ease coronavirus-related measures, the state news agency (QNA) reported.

The decision does not cover employees in the health, security and military sectors.

The cabinet also said malls and food courts could restart operations on Friday, and weddings would be allowed as well, with specific capacity and restrictions.

Qatar decided early in May to lift coronavirus-related measures in four phases starting on May 28 and ending on July 30.

