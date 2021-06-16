.
Saudi Arabia reports 1,239 COVID-19 cases, 932 recoveries

A Saudi woman, wearing a face shield, shops at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 14, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 1,239 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 469,414, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by 932 to 451,187.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Kingdom reported 932 recoveries, raising the total number to 451,187.

Saudi Arabia has administered over 16 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, the health ministry said.

There are 10,606 active coronavirus cases in the country, 1,549 of which are critical cases.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports 1,269 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia’s al-Jawf police arrests eight people for violating COVID-19 rules

