Saudi Arabia reports 1,239 COVID-19 cases, 932 recoveries

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 1,239 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 469,414, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by 932 to 451,187.

The Kingdom reported 932 recoveries, raising the total number to 451,187.

Saudi Arabia has administered over 16 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, the health ministry said.

There are 10,606 active coronavirus cases in the country, 1,549 of which are critical cases.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1239) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (15) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (932) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (451,187) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/6cmoUzVSnI — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 16, 2021

