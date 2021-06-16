UAE logs 2,011 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates registered 2,011 new COVID-19 infections, 1,976 recoveries and four deaths over 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Wednesday.

Health authorities carried out 227,684 coronavirus tests to determine Wednesday’s numbers which indicated a slight decline from Tuesday’s 2,127 cases.

NCEMA figures showed that the death toll mounted to 1,738 and total recoveries increased to 583,115.

There are currently 19,108 active cases within the country and the total recorded cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 603,961.

The UAE’s vaccination drive has been one of the world’s fastest, with over 13.9 million doses already administered and more than two-thirds of the population inoculated against COVID-19.

There has been an overall rise in daily recorded cases since Eid al-Fitr in May due to failure to adhere to safety protocols such as social distancing, holding large gatherings and wearing face masks, NCEMA reported on Tuesday.

“The virus variants are continuously monitored to identify the latest developments and their impact on the efficiency of the vaccinations,” NCEMA tweeted on Tuesday. “The variants pose a high risk for society, especially vaccinated people. Therefore, we call upon the unvaccinated people to take the vaccines.”

