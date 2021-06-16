.
.
.
.
Language

UK vaccine committee expected to advise against inoculation of under-18s: Media

UK’s PM Johnson during a visit to the Jenner Institute in Oxford, central England, on September 18, 2020, where he met scientists who are leading the covid-19 vaccine research. (AFP)
UK’s PM Johnson during a visit to the Jenner Institute in Oxford, central England, on September 18, 2020, where he met scientists who are leading COVID-19 vaccine research. (AFP)
Coronavirus

UK vaccine committee expected to advise against inoculation of under-18s: Media

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ministers will be advised against the mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations to children in the UK until scientists obtain more data on the risks, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and immunization (JCVI) are understood to be preparing an interim statement for release as soon as the end of the week following a meeting on Tuesday, the report added.

Read more:

Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August

UAE vaccinates over 73 pct of people over 16 years old against COVID-19

Opinion: Let children take back control: Parents, get the vaccine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj
Top Content
Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together
Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore
AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect patients exposed to COVID-19 AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect patients exposed to COVID-19
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj
Far-right Israelis march in East Jerusalem, Lapid condemns chants of ‘Death to Arabs’ Far-right Israelis march in East Jerusalem, Lapid condemns chants of ‘Death to Arabs’
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More