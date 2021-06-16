UK vaccine committee expected to advise against inoculation of under-18s: Media

Ministers will be advised against the mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations to children in the UK until scientists obtain more data on the risks, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and immunization (JCVI) are understood to be preparing an interim statement for release as soon as the end of the week following a meeting on Tuesday, the report added.

