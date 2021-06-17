.
.
.
.
Language

Australia panel to recommend AstraZeneca vaccines only for above 60s: Media

The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US, March 22, 2021. (Reuters)
The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US, March 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Australia panel to recommend AstraZeneca vaccines only for above 60s: Media

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Australia’s expert immunization panel would recommend restricting the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine only to people over 60, Australian media reported on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Australia’s state and territory leaders have been informed about the recommendation from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) and an emergency national cabinet meeting could be held on Thursday to discuss whether to alter the vaccine rollout, Nine News reported.

Australia in early April recommended people under 50 should get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in preference to AstraZeneca due to concerns of blood clots among recipients.

Australia’s health ministry did not immediately respond to request seeking comment.

Read more:

AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect patients exposed to COVID-19

AstraZeneca vaccine should be halted for over-60s: EMA

Pakistan allows AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot for under 40s to help its expatriates

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM
US, Russia to return ambassadors to their posts, Putin says after meeting Biden US, Russia to return ambassadors to their posts, Putin says after meeting Biden
Russia’s Putin says satisfied with Biden explanation for calling him a ‘killer’ Russia’s Putin says satisfied with Biden explanation for calling him a ‘killer’
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More