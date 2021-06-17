Bahrain approves emergency use for Regeneron COVID-19 medicine: BNA

Bahrain on Wednesday approved the emergency use for regn-cov2 medicine, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s and Roche’s newly authorized COVID-19 antibody combination, as part of its coronavirus treatment protocol to treat existing cases with mild and moderate symptoms, the state news agency (BNA) reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The report said updating the corona treatment protocol in the kingdom would reduce symptoms complications.

Read more:

Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens

Bahrain, Kuwait strongly condemn Lebanon’s FM statements on Saudi Arabia and GCC

Bahrain restricts access for unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases spike