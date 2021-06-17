.
Britain is looking at all options to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions: Minister

People wait and check the screens, as tighter rules for international travellers start, at Heathrow Airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Britain is looking at all options to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions: Minister

Reuters, London

Britain is looking at all the options on a possible easing of COVID-19 international travel restrictions, including allowing those with both vaccinations to go abroad, Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman said on Thursday.

“We are trying to move cautiously and progressively in the right direction so I wouldn’t write anything off at this point,” Norman told Sky.

“But then, you know, we are in a situation where the... virus is not something we control and we have seen this new Delta variant and therefore, it would be imprudent to make any carte blanche or, as it were, firm statement now.”

