.
.
.
.
Language

Experts agree to ease COVID-19 curbs in Tokyo but warn of risks: Minister

A man wearing a protective face mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walks in a local shopping street decorated with Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games flags, in Tokyo, Japan, May 7, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
A man wearing a protective face mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walks in a local shopping street decorated with Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games flags, in Tokyo, Japan, May 7, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Experts agree to ease COVID-19 curbs in Tokyo but warn of risks: Minister

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday that a panel of government-appointed experts had approved a plan to downgrade the state of emergency in seven prefectures including Tokyo, which will host the Olympics from July 23.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Nishimura, who oversees Japan’s coronavirus response, said the latter half of the discussions centered on the wisdom of lifting the emergency state in Tokyo.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

With the pace of decline in new infections slowing in recent days, some warned of a likely rebound and stressed the need to respond without hesitation through further curbs or even the reinstatement of a state of emergency, Nishimura said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Japan minister proposes cap of 10,000 spectators at major events

Olympics organizers to unveil “playbook” as IOC’s Coates arrives in Tokyo

US CDC eases COVID-19 travel recommendations on 110 countries, including Japan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM
US, Russia to return ambassadors to their posts, Putin says after meeting Biden US, Russia to return ambassadors to their posts, Putin says after meeting Biden
Russia’s Putin says satisfied with Biden explanation for calling him a ‘killer’ Russia’s Putin says satisfied with Biden explanation for calling him a ‘killer’
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More