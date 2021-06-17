.
India’s COVID-19 cases surpass 29 million

A woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a drive-in vaccination kiosk in Ahmedabad, India, on May 27, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a drive-in vaccination kiosk in Ahmedabad, India, on May 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Bengaluru

India reported on Thursday 67,208 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.70 million, while total fatalities are at 381,903, the data showed. India’s coronavirus-related deaths rose by 2,330 overnight.

