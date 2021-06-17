.
.
.
.
Language

New Zealand economy back to pre-pandemic levels

A general view of the city centre skyline of Auckland in New Zealand is seen in this photograph taken on October 20, 2011 from a ferry boat in Auckland Harbour. (AFP)
A general view of the city centre skyline of Auckland in New Zealand is seen in this photograph taken on October 20, 2011 from a ferry boat in Auckland Harbour. (AFP)
Coronavirus

New Zealand economy back to pre-pandemic levels

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

New Zealand’s economy posted better-than-expected growth of 1.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021, official data showed Thursday, with analysts saying activity was back at pre-coronavirus levels.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The expansion in January-March this year exceeded forecasts of a 0.5 percent rise and reversed a 1.0 percent contraction in the final quarter of 2020.

Statistics New Zealand said the figures meant the economy grew 2.4 percent in the 12 months to the end of March, driven by spending on hospitality and big-ticket retail goods such as televisions and cars.

New Zealand has largely contained the coronavirus, with no recent community transmission and just 26 deaths in a population of five million, allowing minimal day-to-day restrictions.

While there was a brief recession in mid-2020, Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said surging domestic activity had more than made up for declines recorded in sectors such as tourism and international education.

Kerr said a booming housing market was fueling construction, which rose 6.6 percent in the quarter.

“The economy has confidently returned to pre-Covid levels,” he said.

“We’ve more than dodged a double dip recession. We’ve outrun it. We’re spending and building our way out of the hole that Covid created.”

Kerr said the strong figures meant the central bank, which has held its base rate at a record low of 0.25 percent since March 2020, would likely look at easing monetary policy by May next year.

Read more:

New Zealand to apologize for ‘racist’ historic police raids

COVID-19 pandemic shakes up rankings of world’s most livable cities

New Zealand pauses quarantine-free travel to Australian state

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM
US, Russia to return ambassadors to their posts, Putin says after meeting Biden US, Russia to return ambassadors to their posts, Putin says after meeting Biden
Russia’s Putin says satisfied with Biden explanation for calling him a ‘killer’ Russia’s Putin says satisfied with Biden explanation for calling him a ‘killer’
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More