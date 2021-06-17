Saudi Arabia reports 1,309 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 1,309 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 470,723, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by 14 to 7,635.

The health ministry reported 1,022 new recoveries, bringing the total to 452,209.

Robots began handing out bottles of sacred water in Mecca this week in preparation for a socially distanced Hajj pilgrimage in Islam’s holiest city, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that 60,000 residents vaccinated against the coronavirus would be able to perform the July pilgrimage -- a number up from last year but drastically lower than in normal times.

