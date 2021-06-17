UAE reports 2,167 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday reported 2,167 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 606,128, according to the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The death toll rose by three to 1,741.

"الصحة" تُجري 243,844 فحصاً ضمن خططها لتوسيع نطاق الفحوصات وتكشف عن 2,167 إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا المستجد و 2,127 حالة شفاء و3 حالات وفاة خلال الساعات الـ 24 الماضية #وام pic.twitter.com/QFXctcb43G — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) June 17, 2021

There were 2,172 new recovered cases on Thursday, raising the total to 585,242.

The UAE conducted 243,844 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, WAM said.

Some members of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family are participating in a trial administering China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17, the emirate’s media office said.

The trial will monitor the immune response of 900 children “in preparation to vaccinate children in the near future”, Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

