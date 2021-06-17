UAE’s Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of COVID-19 medication Sotrovimab

UAE’s Abu Dhabi received its first shipment of the coronavirus Sotrovimab medication, becoming the first city globally to receive it, the media office said on a tweet on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention approved the emergency use of Sotrovimab in May, saying it “offers the prospect of reducing hospitalization for more than 24 hours and fatalities by as much as 85 percent when administered to patients as an early treatment for COVID-19,” the state news agency reported.

Led by @DoHSocial, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline and Rafed, and following approval by @mohapuae, AbuDhabi is the first place globally to receive Sotrovimab, a new anti-Covid-19 medication shown to prevent severe illness and death in 85 per cent of cases treated early. pic.twitter.com/xGhUTXE2Bm — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 16, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the Gulf nation has registered 2,011 new COVID-19 infections, 1,976 recoveries and four deaths over 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, NCEMA said that a failure to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing face masks, not social distancing and holding large gatherings have contributed to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the United Arab Emirates.

