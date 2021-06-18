Africa COVID trajectory is ‘very concerning,’says WHO top expert

The trend of COVID-19 cases in Africa is very concerning, a senior World Health Organization official said on Friday.



Absolute numbers do not make Africa look in bad shape, said Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergency expert, adding that in the last week it had recorded just over 5 percent of global cases and 2.2 percent of deaths.

But given the level of underdiagnosis, he told a news conference: “It’s a trajectory that is very, very concerning.”

