.
.
.
.
Language

Palestinians cancel deal for soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel

A medical worker prepares a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after Israel approved the usage of the vaccine for youngsters aged 12-15, at a Clalit healthcare maintenance organisation in Ashkelon, Israel. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Palestinians cancel deal for soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Palestinian Authority (PA) canceled a deal on Friday to receive soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel after an initial Israeli shipment showed an expiration date sooner than had been agreed, the PA health minister said.

Israel and the PA announced a vaccine swap deal earlier on Friday that would have seen Israel send up to 1.4 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses to the PA, in exchange for receiving a reciprocal number of doses from the PA later this year.

The doses were due to "expire soon", Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said in a statement announcing the deal. The PA said they had been "approved in order to speed up the vaccination process" in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

"They told us the expiration date was in July or August, which would allow lots of time for use," PA Health Minister Mai Alkaila told reporters later on Friday.

Israel says will transfer 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Palestinian Authority Coronavirus Coronavirus Israel says will transfer 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Palestinian Authority

"But (the expiration) turned out to be in June. That's not enough time to use them, so we rejected them," she said.

The PA canceled the deal over the date issue, a PA spokesman said, and sent the initial shipment of around 90,000 doses back to Israel.

Bennett's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rights groups have criticized Israel, which led one of the world's swiftest vaccination campaigns, for not doing more to ensure Palestinian access to doses in the West Bank and Gaza, territory it captured in a 1967 war.

Israeli officials argue that under the Oslo peace accords, the PA health ministry is responsible for vaccinating people in Gaza and parts of the West Bank where it has limited self-rule.

Palestine plans to buy 100,000 doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus Palestine plans to buy 100,000 doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine deal was among initial policy moves towards the Palestinians by Bennett, who was sworn in on Sunday and replaced veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Around 55% of eligible Israelis are fully vaccinated - a coverage rate largely unchanged by this month's expansion of eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds.

Some 30% of eligible Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, home to a combined 5.2 million people, have received at least one vaccine dose, according to Palestinian officials.

According to a poll released on Tuesday by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, 40% of Palestinians are willing to take the vaccine once it is available, while 35% say they and their families are not willing to get vaccinated.

The Palestinians have received vaccine doses from Israel, Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Dubai’s Emirates airline to restore almost 90 pct of passenger network by July-end Dubai’s Emirates airline to restore almost 90 pct of passenger network by July-end
Tech provider Akamai blamed for latest global online outages Tech provider Akamai blamed for latest global online outages
Abu Dhabi suspends Alhosn app for COVID-19 vaccine pass due to technical issues Abu Dhabi suspends Alhosn app for COVID-19 vaccine pass due to technical issues
Israel says will transfer 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Palestinian Authority Israel says will transfer 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Palestinian Authority
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Lebanese banks swallow at least $250m in UN aid for refugees Lebanese banks swallow at least $250m in UN aid for refugees
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More