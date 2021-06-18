UAE records 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates registered 1,942 new COVID-19 infections, 1,918 recoveries and six deaths over 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Friday.

Health authorities carried out 253,077 coronavirus tests to determine Friday’s numbers.

NCEMA figures showed that the death toll mounted to 1,747 and total recoveries increased to 587,160.

The total recorded cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 608,070.

The UAE’s vaccination drive has been one of the world’s fastest, with NCEMA reporting on Friday that 14,182,020 million doses have already beem administered and more than two-thirds of the population are now inoculated against COVID-19.

There has been an overall rise in daily recorded cases since Eid al-Fitr in May due to failure to adhere to safety protocols such as social distancing, holding large gatherings and wearing face masks, NCEMA reported on Tuesday.

“The virus variants are continuously monitored to identify the latest developments and their impact on the efficiency of the vaccinations,” NCEMA tweeted. “The variants pose a high risk for society, especially vaccinated people. Therefore, we call upon the unvaccinated people to take the vaccines.”

