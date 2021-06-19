.
.
.
.
Language

COVID-19 cases, deaths at three-month low in Pakistan

A resident goes through medical checkup before receiving a commercial dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at a private hospital in Karachi, Pakistan April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A resident goes through medical checkup before receiving a commercial dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at a private hospital in Karachi, Pakistan April 4, 2021. (Reuters/Akhtar Soomro)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases, deaths at three-month low in Pakistan

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Pakistan on Saturday reported the lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in the past three months.

Federal authorities reported 27 deaths and 974 new confirmed cases. That brings the total deaths to 21,940 and more than 947,000 cases since the virus first appeared last year.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

With a steady decline in cases, the worst-affected southern Sindh province announced Saturday that it was easing restrictions in the commercial hub, Karachi, other major urban centers and in rural areas. Authorities in Sindh said junior schools would reopen on Monday and all senior schools and higher educational institutions would follow shortly. Shrines, marriage halls and parks will also be allowed to open by next week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pakistan’s top health official rejected reports about a shortage of coronavirus vaccine, saying millions of more doses of vaccines will be arriving in the country during the next 10 days. Faisal Sultan said people may have faced difficulties at some vaccination centers but that doesn’t mean there was any shortage of vaccine.

Pakistan plans to spend $1.1 billion in the next fiscal year to import COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate most of the 100 million adult population.

Read more:

Pakistan allows AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot for under 40s to help its expatriates

Pakistan starts vaccinating people 60 or older against COVID-19

Delta COVID variant becoming globally dominant, says WHO chief scientist

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Lebanese security forces foil drug smuggling operation to Saudi Arabia Lebanese security forces foil drug smuggling operation to Saudi Arabia
Israel says will transfer 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Palestinian Authority Israel says will transfer 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Palestinian Authority
US-sanctioned judge Ebrahim Raisi named new Iran president  US-sanctioned judge Ebrahim Raisi named new Iran president 
In Iran’s low-turnout election, many voters appear to stay home In Iran’s low-turnout election, many voters appear to stay home
Palestinians cancel deal for soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel Palestinians cancel deal for soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel
Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More