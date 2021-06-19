COVID-19 cases, deaths at three-month low in Pakistan

Pakistan on Saturday reported the lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in the past three months.

Federal authorities reported 27 deaths and 974 new confirmed cases. That brings the total deaths to 21,940 and more than 947,000 cases since the virus first appeared last year.

Advertisement

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

With a steady decline in cases, the worst-affected southern Sindh province announced Saturday that it was easing restrictions in the commercial hub, Karachi, other major urban centers and in rural areas. Authorities in Sindh said junior schools would reopen on Monday and all senior schools and higher educational institutions would follow shortly. Shrines, marriage halls and parks will also be allowed to open by next week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pakistan’s top health official rejected reports about a shortage of coronavirus vaccine, saying millions of more doses of vaccines will be arriving in the country during the next 10 days. Faisal Sultan said people may have faced difficulties at some vaccination centers but that doesn’t mean there was any shortage of vaccine.

Pakistan plans to spend $1.1 billion in the next fiscal year to import COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate most of the 100 million adult population.

Read more:

Pakistan allows AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot for under 40s to help its expatriates

Pakistan starts vaccinating people 60 or older against COVID-19

Delta COVID variant becoming globally dominant, says WHO chief scientist