Oman to reimpose nightly curfew following spike in COVID-19 infections

Oman will reimpose a curfew and suspend all commercial activities from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. following a spike in COVID-19 cases, the country’s Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus said on Saturday.

The curfew, which will start on Sunday, will restrict the movement of people and vehicles, with an exception for home delivery services, the committee statement said.

Advertisement

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Cases in Oman have trended upwards since January, with a pronounced surge since a dip in early May. The Gulf state has had the region’s slowest vaccine rollout due to procurement difficulties.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Oman has recorded 242,723 coronavirus cases and 2,626 deaths, according to the latest health ministry figures, issued on Thursday, when it had 2,015 new cases.

Read more:

In Oman, deadly fungal infection detected in some COVID-19 patients

Oman faces shortage of hospital beds amid surge in COVID-19 infections

Oman ends COVID-19 night curfew, sets ban on shops, commercial activities overnight