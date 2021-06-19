.
Oman to reimpose nightly curfew following spike in COVID-19 infections

An Omani doctor receives a coronavirus vaccine. (Twitter)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Oman will reimpose a curfew and suspend all commercial activities from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. following a spike in COVID-19 cases, the country’s Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus said on Saturday.

The curfew, which will start on Sunday, will restrict the movement of people and vehicles, with an exception for home delivery services, the committee statement said.

Cases in Oman have trended upwards since January, with a pronounced surge since a dip in early May. The Gulf state has had the region’s slowest vaccine rollout due to procurement difficulties.

Oman has recorded 242,723 coronavirus cases and 2,626 deaths, according to the latest health ministry figures, issued on Thursday, when it had 2,015 new cases.

