.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,153 new coronavirus cases, 1,145 recoveries and 13 deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Saturday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

There are now 11,045 active cases in the Kingdom, 1,496 of which are critical.

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 7,663, total recoveries rose to 454,404 and total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak increased to 473,112.

The majority of Saturday’s cases were recorded in Mecca and Riyadh which accounted for 335 and 266 cases respectively.

According to COVID-19 data from Reuters, Saudi has been reporting an average of 1,179 new infections per day and 124,093 administered vaccine doses per day. If the Kingdom continues to vaccinate at this rate, it would take a further 56 days to inoculate another 10 percent of the population.

Read more:

COVID-19 impact on Hajj

Socially distanced robots serve Mecca holy water ahead of Hajj

More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Lebanese security forces foil drug smuggling operation to Saudi Arabia Lebanese security forces foil drug smuggling operation to Saudi Arabia
US-sanctioned judge Ebrahim Raisi named new Iran president  US-sanctioned judge Ebrahim Raisi named new Iran president 
Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack
In Iran’s low-turnout election, many voters appear to stay home In Iran’s low-turnout election, many voters appear to stay home
Palestinians cancel deal for soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel Palestinians cancel deal for soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel
UAE records 2,109 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths UAE records 2,109 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More