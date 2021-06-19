Saudi Arabia reports 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,153 new coronavirus cases, 1,145 recoveries and 13 deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Saturday.

There are now 11,045 active cases in the Kingdom, 1,496 of which are critical.

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 7,663, total recoveries rose to 454,404 and total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak increased to 473,112.

The majority of Saturday’s cases were recorded in Mecca and Riyadh which accounted for 335 and 266 cases respectively.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1153) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (13) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1145) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (454,404) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/I3J4mswPNO — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 19, 2021

According to COVID-19 data from Reuters, Saudi has been reporting an average of 1,179 new infections per day and 124,093 administered vaccine doses per day. If the Kingdom continues to vaccinate at this rate, it would take a further 56 days to inoculate another 10 percent of the population.

