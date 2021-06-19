UAE records 2,109 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,109 new coronavirus infections, 2,075 recoveries and five deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Saturday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

Health authorities conducted 267,968 COVID-19 tests to determine Saturday’s numbers which indicated an increase from Friday’s 1,942 cases.

The UAE’s death toll has now mounted to 1,752 and total active cases currently sit at 19,192, according to NCEMA. Total recorded cases since the pandemic’s onset in 2020 rose to 610,179 and total recoveries increased to 589,235.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country has been leading one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, with over 14.2 million doses already administered and more than two-thirds of the population inoculated against the virus.

According to COVID-19 data from Reuters, the UAE last week averaged at about 73,429 vaccine doses administered per day, indicating that if the country were to continue to vaccinate at this rate, it would take a further 27 days to administer enough doses to inoculate another 10 percent of the population.

There has been an overall rise in daily recorded cases since Eid al-Fitr in May due to failure to adhere to safety protocols such as social distancing, holding large gatherings and wearing face masks, NCEMA reported on Tuesday.

“The virus variants are continuously monitored to identify the latest developments and their impact on the efficiency of the vaccinations,” NCEMA tweeted on Tuesday. “The variants pose a high risk for society, especially vaccinated people. Therefore, we call upon the unvaccinated people to take the vaccines.”

Read more:

UAE records 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

Abu Dhabi suspends Alhosn app for COVID-19 vaccine pass due to technical issues

Children of Abu Dhabi ruling family part of UAE vaccine trial for adolescents