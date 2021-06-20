.
Saudi Arabia records 1,079 new COVID-19 infections, 14 deaths

Visitors take pictures during 'Noor Riyadh' festival of light, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 19, 2021. Picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Sunday recorded 1,079 new coronavirus cases, 1,214 recoveries and 14 deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported.

The Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 7,677 and total recoveries to 455,618.

There are now 10,896 active cases in the country, 1,516 of which are critical, according to the health ministry.

Sunday’s coronavirus figures indicated a slight decrease from Saturday’s 1,153 cases.

Most of the new cases were recorded in the city of Mecca and the capital Riyadh, accounting for 320 and 216 respectively.

The Kingdom’s vaccination drive has been steady, currently averaging at about 123,643 doses administered per day, according to COVID-19 data from Reuters.

If the country continues to vaccinate its residents at this rate, it would take a further 56 days to administer enough shots for another 10 percent of the population.

A total of 16,522,087 vaccine doses have been administered as of June 20, according to the health ministry spokesman.

