.
.
.
.
Language

UAE logs 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

General view of Downtown Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Robert Bock)
General view of Downtown Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Robert Bock)
Coronavirus

UAE logs 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,850 new COVID-19 infections, 1,826 recoveries and five deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health authorities conducted 266,926 coronavirus tests to determine Sunday’s numbers which indicated a slight decrease from Saturday’s 2,109 cases.

According to COVID-19 data from state news agency WAM, the UAE’s death toll rose to 1,757, total recoveries increased to 591,061 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset mounted to 612,029. There are now over 19,000 active cases in the country, NCEMA figures showed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE’s vaccination campaign has been one of the world’s most efficient, with over 14.4 million doses administered and the majority of the population already inoculated against the virus.

Data from Reuters indicates that an average of 77,312 doses are administered in the UAE per day. If the country continues to vaccinate at this rate, it would take a further 26 days to administer enough shots to another 10 percent of the population.

Read more:

UAE records 2,109 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Dubai airport targets ‘flood’ of 28 million travelers this year: CEO

Abu Dhabi suspends Alhosn app for COVID-19 vaccine pass due to technical issues

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack
Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president? Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
UAE to ban entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia UAE to ban entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
Israel says Iran’s new President Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear program Israel says Iran’s new President Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear program
Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones
Milkha Singh, India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ ace runner, dies at 91 from COVID-19 Milkha Singh, India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ ace runner, dies at 91 from COVID-19
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More