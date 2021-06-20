UAE logs 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,850 new COVID-19 infections, 1,826 recoveries and five deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Sunday.

Health authorities conducted 266,926 coronavirus tests to determine Sunday’s numbers which indicated a slight decrease from Saturday’s 2,109 cases.

According to COVID-19 data from state news agency WAM, the UAE’s death toll rose to 1,757, total recoveries increased to 591,061 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset mounted to 612,029. There are now over 19,000 active cases in the country, NCEMA figures showed.

The UAE’s vaccination campaign has been one of the world’s most efficient, with over 14.4 million doses administered and the majority of the population already inoculated against the virus.

Data from Reuters indicates that an average of 77,312 doses are administered in the UAE per day. If the country continues to vaccinate at this rate, it would take a further 26 days to administer enough shots to another 10 percent of the population.

