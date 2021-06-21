Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 rules for nurseries, allows more children per ‘bubble’

Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated guidelines for the operation of children’s nurseries which will go into effect on July 1, the emirate’s media office reported on Monday.

The decision comes amid a decline in COVID-19 infections, namely in Abu Dhabi’s nurseries, and an increase in vaccinations among staff which has reached 77 percent.

The new requirements include increasing the number of children within each “bubble.” Prior to the updated regulations, 8 to 12 children aged between 45 days and two years were permitted to be in a “bubble,” but this has now increased to 10 to 16 children between two and four years old, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

In the event of a positive COVID-19 case, nurseries will be able to close a bubble for 10 days instead of the entire nursery. However, an entire nursery would have to close down for 10 days if three or more bubbles report positive cases at the same time.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved updated requirements for operating children's nurseries, following consultation with operators and parents, a consistently low infection rate in the emirate’s nurseries and the vaccination of 77 per cent of staff. pic.twitter.com/L6WJpNMA2h — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 21, 2021

