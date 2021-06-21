.
Saudi Arabia reports 1,212 COVID-19 cases

A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 1,212 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 475,403, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by 14 to 7,691.

The Kingdom reported 1,510 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 457,128.

There are 10,584 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, 1,489 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

