Saudi Arabia reports 1,212 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 1,212 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 475,403, according to the Ministry of Health.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1212) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (14) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1510) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (457,128) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/CE6l2SzdML — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 21, 2021

The death toll rose by 14 to 7,691.

The Kingdom reported 1,510 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 457,128.

There are 10,584 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, 1,489 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

