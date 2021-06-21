.
.
.
.
UAE records 1,964 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,964 new COVID-19 infections, 1,923 recoveries and six deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Monday.

Health authorities conducted 231,497 coronavirus tests to determine Monday’s numbers which indicated a slight increase from Sunday’s 1,850 cases.

According to COVID-19 data from state news agency WAM, the UAE’s death toll rose to 1,763, total recoveries increased to 592,984 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset mounted to 613,993.

The UAE’s vaccination campaign has been one of the world’s most efficient, with over 14.4 million doses administered and the majority of the population already inoculated against the virus.

