.
.
.
.
Language

Germany’s Merkel receives Moderna COVID-19 dose after first dose of AstraZeneca

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives wearing a protective mask for a press conference on the current situation in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.(AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives wearing a protective mask for a press conference on the current situation in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.(AP)
Coronavirus

Germany’s Merkel receives Moderna COVID-19 dose after first dose of AstraZeneca

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a Moderna coronavirus vaccine as her second jab, after getting AstraZeneca as the first, a spokesman said Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The 66-year-old took her first dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in April, more than two weeks after German authorities recommended use of the jab only for people aged 60 and over.

Merkel is stepping down this year after 16 years in power.

In 2019, she sparked concerns for her health with a series of shaking spells in public but has appeared to be in good condition since then.

After a stuttering start, Germany’s vaccination roll-out has sharply accelerated in recent weeks.

As at Tuesday, one in two, or 51.2 percent of the population have received their first dose.

Read more:

Half of Germans have first coronavirus vaccine jab but variant fuels fears

German Health Minister Spahn floats lifting of mask rules

Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’ Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’
Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists
France ‘takes note’ of Raisi election as Iran president France ‘takes note’ of Raisi election as Iran president
Raisi says he will not meet with Biden even if US meets Iran’s demands Raisi says he will not meet with Biden even if US meets Iran’s demands
‘No effort spared’: Study hails Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccination drive ‘No effort spared’: Study hails Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccination drive
Qatar receives credentials of Saudi ِArabia's ambassador to Doha Qatar receives credentials of Saudi ِArabia's ambassador to Doha
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More