.
.
.
.
Language

Italy will ease outdoor mask-wearing requirement in ‘white zone’ regions on June 28 

People sit at tables along the canal, as the number of people infected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to rise, in Venice, Italy, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People sit at tables along the canal in Venice, Italy, November 14, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Italy will ease outdoor mask-wearing requirement in ‘white zone’ regions on June 28

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Rome

Published: Updated:

Mask-wearing outdoors in Italy will no longer be required in virtually all of the country starting on June 28.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza tweeted Monday night that the mask requirement for outdoors will be eliminated in those parts of Italy in designated “white zone” regions, where COVID-19 case incidence is low and ICU admissions of the illness are below thresholds considered at risk for overwhelming hospitals.

Currently all but one small region, in northwest Italy, have “white-zone” designations.

Masks will still be required to be worn on public transport and well as indoors. Nearly 30 percent of people in Italy 12 or older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Read more:

Italy expects 20 percent increase in summer tourist numbers as restrictions eased

Venice restarts cruises amid protests over safety risks

Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’ Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’
France ‘takes note’ of Raisi election as Iran president France ‘takes note’ of Raisi election as Iran president
Raisi says he will not meet with Biden even if US meets Iran’s demands Raisi says he will not meet with Biden even if US meets Iran’s demands
Egypt sentences two female TikTok influencers over ‘human trafficking’ Egypt sentences two female TikTok influencers over ‘human trafficking’
White House says it has no plans for Biden to meet Iranian leaders White House says it has no plans for Biden to meet Iranian leaders
Turkey’s Erdogan says easing COVID-19 restrictions further as of July Turkey’s Erdogan says easing COVID-19 restrictions further as of July
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More