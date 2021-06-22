UAE reports 2,167 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,167 new COVID-19 cases, 2,102 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Health authorities carried out 274,675 tests to determine Tuesday’s numbers which indicated a slight increase from Monday’s 1,964 infections.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,767 and total recoveries rose to 595,086, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday. There are currently over 19,000 active cases in the country and the total diagnosed infections since the pandemic’s onset increased to 616,160.

The UAE’s vaccination campaign has been one of the world’s most efficient, with over 14.5 million doses administered and the majority of the population already inoculated against the virus.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Data from Reuters indicates that an average of 84,723 doses are administered in the UAE per day. If the country continues to vaccinate at this rate, it would take a further 24 days to administer enough shots to another 10 percent of the population.

Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, announced on Tuesday that it will be offering vaccines to tourists and holders of expired residency or entry visas free-of-charge. However, there has been no indication as of yet about Dubai’s, the most populous emirate, stance on this.

In addition, Abu Dhabi’s crisis committee updated guidelines for the operation of children’s nurseries. The new requirements include increasing the number of children within each “bubble.” Prior to the updated regulations, 8 to 12 children aged between 45 days and two years were permitted to be in a “bubble,” but this has now increased to 10 to 16 children between two and four years old, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported on Monday.

The decision comes amid a decline in COVID-19 infections, namely in Abu Dhabi’s nurseries, and an increase in vaccinations among staff which has reached 77 percent.

Read more:

UAE records 1,964 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 rules for nurseries, allows more children per ‘bubble’

Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists