White House: 70 pct of Americans 30 or older get COVID-19 vaccine shot

Julia Gadsby, 18, who has Lupus, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Washington

More than 70 percent of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the White House said, even as President Joe Biden is set to fall short of reaching his goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day.

The Biden administration is releasing the new data on Tuesday showing it expects to reach 70 percent of Americans age 27 or older with at least one shot by the July 4 holiday.

A White House official said it is now redoubling its focus on vaccinating younger Americans age 18-26, who have proved to be least likely to get a vaccine when it’s available for them.

The White House said meeting Biden’s vaccination goal is less important than the pace of the nation’s reopening, which is exceeding even its own internal projections as the overwhelming majority of the nation’s most vulnerable people are fully vaccinated and cases and deaths are at their lowest rates since the earliest days of the pandemic.

Still, the nationwide rate of new vaccinations has dropped off precipitously over the past month even as shots have become more available.

Read more: Travel restrictions to be relaxed for vaccinated Canadians

