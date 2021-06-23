.
.
.
.
Language

Kazakhstan to introduce mandatory workplace vaccination

People wait their turn before entering the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre located at the shopping mall MEGA Alma-Ata in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 14, 2021. (Reuters)
People wait their turn before entering the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre located at the shopping mall MEGA Alma-Ata in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Kazakhstan to introduce mandatory workplace vaccination

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kazakhstan will introduce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for people working in groups of more than 20, healthcare ministry said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The central Asian nation started tightening restrictions again this week after reporting a spike in cases in its capital, Nur-Sultan. Officials say the Delta variant of the virus has been detected in both Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the country’s biggest city.

Read more:

Kazakhstan detects Delta variant as Central Asia braces for third COVID-19 wave

Kazakhstan rebuffs talk of joint sanctions response with Russia

Kazakhstan rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union
Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted
Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists
Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials
Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit
Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for COVID-19 PCR tests Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for COVID-19 PCR tests
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More