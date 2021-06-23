.
Saudi Arabia adopts possibility of taking different COVID-19 vaccinations for doses

A Saudi man gets a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s National Committee for Infectious Diseases adopts the possibility of taking two different COVID-19 vaccines for the first and second dose, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced Wednesday.

The country’s National Committee for Infectious Diseases’ decision was according to international scientific studies that showed the possibility of giving two doses of two different COVID-19 vaccines “safely and effectively in response to the virus, with the effectiveness of which the second dose aims to achieve,” the Ministry of Health said.

The Kingdom reported 1,253 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the total to 478,135 cases.

The death toll rose by 13 to 7,716.

The Ministry of Health reported 1,043 new recoveries, bringing the total to 459,091.

