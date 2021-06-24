Germany calls for tougher EU travel rules to fight COVID-19 delta variant

The European Union needs a more unified approach on travel rules to ward off the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

“We are obviously concerned about the delta variant,” Merkel told reporters on arriving in Brussels for an EU summit on Thursday. “I will lobby for a more coordinated approach, particularly with regard to entries from regions where virus variants abound.”

Read more:

Germany’s Merkel urges better EU coordination on COVID-19 travel rules

Delta COVID-19 variant behind Lisbon’s surge in cases