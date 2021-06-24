.
Saudi Arabia devoted all its efforts to confront COVID-19: Deputy FM

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed al-Khuraij. (SPA)
Al-Khuraiji delivered a speech on behalf of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the virtual ministerial meeting for international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia devoted all its efforts to confront COVID-19: Deputy FM

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s government has “devoted all its efforts” to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kingdom’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed al-Khuraiji said, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Al-Khuraiji delivered a speech on behalf of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the virtual ministerial meeting for international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Kingdom took the necessary precautionary and health measures “in accordance with the highest international medical standards and the announced protocols of the World Health Organization,” the deputy foreign minister said.

He added that during its G20 presidency in 2020, Saudi Arabia focused on addressing the coronavirus pandemic, along with its health, economic and social impact.

Al-Khuraiji said that sustainability is at the heart of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, pointing out the “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives, which aim to protect nature and confront environmental challenges, according to SPA.

