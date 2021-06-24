.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia inoculates more than 70 pct of adult population with COVID-19 first dose

A Saudi man receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during home vaccination campaign for the elderly, at home in Riyadh. (Reuters)
A Saudi man receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during home vaccination campaign for the elderly, at home in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia inoculates more than 70 pct of adult population with COVID-19 first dose

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has announced it has inoculated at least 70 percent of its adult population, with more than 16.8 million COVID-19 first doses administered, adding that it will launch the next campaign for second doses for those aged 50 and above.

“The next phase of the immunization program will focus on giving the second dose of vaccines to cover the age group of 50 years and above for those who took the first dose, starting on Thursday. We will also continue to provide the first dose to those who did not receive it in the previous period,” Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced.

Saudi Arabia adopts possibility of taking different COVID-19 vaccinations for doses Coronavirus Coronavirus Saudi Arabia adopts possibility of taking different COVID-19 vaccinations for doses

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Earlier in January, Saudi Arabia announced that it had rescheduled the dates for the administration of the second dose of the COVID19 vaccine at all the four vaccine centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah. At the time, authorities said the delay was due to reasons beyond its control, mainly the continued delay in the supply of the vaccine to Saudi Arabia and other countries of the world by the manufacturer.

Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that it has again rescheduled the dates for the administration of the second dose of the COVID19 vaccine at all the four vaccine centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah, according to a Ministry of Health statement.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s National Committee for Infectious Diseases adopts the possibility of taking two different COVID-19 vaccines for the first and second dose, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The country’s National Committee for Infectious Diseases’ decision was according to international scientific studies that showed the possibility of giving two doses of two different COVID-19 vaccines “safely and effectively in response to the virus, with the effectiveness of which the second dose aims to achieve,” the Ministry of Health said.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union
Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted
Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit
Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far
Saudi Arabia adopts possibility of taking different COVID-19 vaccinations for doses Saudi Arabia adopts possibility of taking different COVID-19 vaccinations for doses
Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper will stop operating on Saturday: Publisher Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper will stop operating on Saturday: Publisher
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More