Saudi Arabia logs 1,255 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 1,255 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 479,390, and the death toll to 7,730, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,247 to 460,338.

The Kingdom has announced it has inoculated at least 70 percent of its adult population, with more than 16.8 million COVID-19 first doses administered, adding that it will launch the next campaign for second doses for those aged 50 and above.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1255) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (14) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1247) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (460,338) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/wNdeYy3lgK — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 24, 2021

Saudi Arabia’s government has “devoted all its efforts” to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kingdom’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed al-Khuraiji said, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday.

