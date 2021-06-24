.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia logs 1,255 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

A medical worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the first drive-through vaccination center in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on March 4, 2021. (AFP)
A medical worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the first drive-through vaccination center in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on March 4, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia logs 1,255 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 1,255 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 479,390, and the death toll to 7,730, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,247 to 460,338.

The Kingdom has announced it has inoculated at least 70 percent of its adult population, with more than 16.8 million COVID-19 first doses administered, adding that it will launch the next campaign for second doses for those aged 50 and above.

Saudi Arabia’s government has “devoted all its efforts” to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kingdom’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed al-Khuraiji said, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia devoted all its efforts to confront COVID-19: Deputy FM

Saudi Arabia inoculates more than 70 pct of adult population with COVID-19 first dose

Saudi Arabia adopts possibility of taking different COVID-19 vaccinations for doses

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
White House preparing to relocate Afghans who helped US White House preparing to relocate Afghans who helped US
Palestinian Authority critic Nizar Banat dies in PA custody, UN demands investigation Palestinian Authority critic Nizar Banat dies in PA custody, UN demands investigation
Top Content
US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union
Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted
Two journalists killed in bus crash in northwest Iran Two journalists killed in bus crash in northwest Iran
Massive manhunt underway in India after thieves steal cow dung Massive manhunt underway in India after thieves steal cow dung
Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far
Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive Houthi drones targeting southern region Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive Houthi drones targeting southern region
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More