EU slightly cuts estimates for COVID-19 vaccine deliveries by year-end

The European Commission estimates European Union countries will receive about 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the second half of the year, compared to nearly 1 billion jabs it expected a month ago, an internal document showed.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

The document, which the EU executive shared with EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, shows that the bloc expects to get about 500 million doses in the third quarter of the year from four vaccine makers: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Another 400 million shots are expected in the last three months of the year, according to the document, which was seen by Reuters.

Read more:

UAE reports 2,161 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Nearly all COVID deaths are now among those unvaccinated in US