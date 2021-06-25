Saudi Arabia reports 1,312 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 1,312 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 480,702, and the death toll to 7,743, according to the Ministry of Health.



The number of recoveries rose by 1,290 to 461,628.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



The Kingdom has announced it has administered more than 17 million doses of vaccines. The Kingdom will launch the next campaign for second doses for those aged 50 and above.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Saudi Arabia’s government has “devoted all its efforts” to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kingdom’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed al-Khuraiji said, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1312) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (13) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1290) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (461,628) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/bHL5H3GgJY — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 25, 2021

Read more:

UAE announces 2,223 new COVID-19 cases, 2,177 recoveries, 7 deaths in last 24 hours

Khamenei receives Iran’s home-made COVID-19 vaccine

Israel resumes mask requirement indoors amid COVID-19 spike