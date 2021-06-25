.
Saudi Arabia reports 1,312 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Saudi physician Hala Alkattan prepares to inject a Pfizer vaccine at a new coronavirus vaccination center, at the Jeddah old airport, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

N.P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 1,312 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 480,702, and the death toll to 7,743, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,290 to 461,628.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Kingdom has announced it has administered more than 17 million doses of vaccines. The Kingdom will launch the next campaign for second doses for those aged 50 and above.

Saudi Arabia’s government has “devoted all its efforts” to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kingdom’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed al-Khuraiji said, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

