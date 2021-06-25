.
UAE announces 2,223 new COVID-19 cases, 2,177 recoveries, 7 deaths in last 24 hours

A woman receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. (Reuters)
UAE announces 2,223 new COVID-19 cases, 2,177 recoveries, 7 deaths in last 24 hours

WAM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in the United Arab Emirates abuannounced that it conducted 293,212 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, the Emirates news agency WAM reported.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 2,223 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 622,532.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 7 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,782.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 2,177 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 601,308.

