.
.
.
.
Language

Delta variant starting to dominate in South Africa

A man is vaccinated as another looks on while waiting to receive a dose of a coronavirus disease vaccine in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, South Africa June 23, 2021. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)
A man is vaccinated as another looks on while waiting to receive a dose of a coronavirus disease vaccine in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, South Africa June 23, 2021. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)
Coronavirus

Delta variant starting to dominate in South Africa

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India, appears to be dominating new infections in South Africa, local scientists told a news conference on Saturday.

South Africa is the worst-hit country on the African continent in terms of confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

It is in the middle of a “third wave” of infections, recording more than 18,000 new cases on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told the same news conference that it was now likely that the peak of the third wave would surpass the peak of the second wave in January.

Read more:

Explainer: What is the Delta variant of COVID-19 with K417N mutation?

Delta COVID-19 variant threatens to destroy another European summer

AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines proven effective against Delta COVID-19 variant: Study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad
Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
Top Content
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says logistics ready for Iranian fuel imports Lebanon’s Hezbollah says logistics ready for Iranian fuel imports
Fledgling UAE rail network step towards bridging the Gulf Fledgling UAE rail network step towards bridging the Gulf
Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid tensions with Britain in Black Sea Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid tensions with Britain in Black Sea
Iran deal return ‘very hard’ if talks drag on, warns Blinken during France visit Iran deal return ‘very hard’ if talks drag on, warns Blinken during France visit
‘No reply’ from Iran over expired nuclear inspections agreement: UN watchdog IAEA ‘No reply’ from Iran over expired nuclear inspections agreement: UN watchdog IAEA
Rare tornado tears through Czech Republic, 3 dead hundreds injured Rare tornado tears through Czech Republic, 3 dead hundreds injured
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More