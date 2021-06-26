Saudi Arabia logs 1,301 new COVID-19 infections, 17 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,301 new coronavirus cases, 1,376 recoveries and 17 deaths in 24 hours, the kingdom’s health ministry reported on Saturday.

The majority of Saturday’s cases were diagnosed in Mecca and Riyadh, accounting for 306 and 298 new infections.

The Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 7,760, total recoveries to 463,004 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset rose to 482,003.

Saturday’s numbers indicated a minor decrease in cases from Friday’s 1,312 infections and a slight one-day increase in coronavirus-related deaths.

