.
.
.
.
Language

Taiwan reports first domestic COVID-19 case of Delta variant

People wearing protective face masks shop at a market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Taipei, Taiwan, June 8, 2021. (Reuters)
People wearing protective face masks shop at a market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Taipei, Taiwan, June 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Taiwan reports first domestic COVID-19 case of Delta variant

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Taipei 

Published: Updated:

Taiwan reported its first domestically transmitted case of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus on Saturday, tightening controls in a southern part of the island where the cases have occurred.

Taiwan is battling a cluster of domestic infections, almost all of them due to the previously globally dominant Alpha variant, though numbers are steadying and the outbreak has been comparatively small.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Six people in Pingtung county had been confirmed to have the Delta variant, including two who returned this month from Peru, where they are suspected of bringing the infection from, said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.

One of them has been classified as a domestic infection, rather than within the family who arrived from Peru.

The government is carrying out mass testing in the area where the cases were reported, quarantining all suspected contacts. It has ordered supermarkets, restaurants and wet markets closed for three days, Chen said.

“Now it has entered the community, and we are proactively working to contain it,” he said.

Taiwan had previously reported five cases, all imported, of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India.

From Sunday, the government will tighten border controls to keep out the variant, requiring arrivals from five countries, including Britain, to be placed in centralized quarantine facilities.

The Delta variant now comprises 96 percent of sequenced cases in Britain.

The broader picture of Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to improve, with Chen announcing 78 new cases, up only slightly from 76 the previous day, though controls on gatherings and public events remain in place.

Taiwan’s tally of infections stands at 14,545 since the pandemic began, including 623 deaths.

Read more:

Delta COVID-19 variant threatens to destroy another European summer

Taiwan’s daily domestic COVID-19 cases drop below 100 for first time in one month

Taiwan will extend COVID-19 curbs into July: Health Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad
Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
Top Content
Fledgling UAE rail network step towards bridging the Gulf Fledgling UAE rail network step towards bridging the Gulf
Iran deal return ‘very hard’ if talks drag on, warns Blinken during France visit Iran deal return ‘very hard’ if talks drag on, warns Blinken during France visit
Rare tornado tears through Czech Republic, 3 dead hundreds injured Rare tornado tears through Czech Republic, 3 dead hundreds injured
Israel resumes mask requirement indoors amid COVID-19 spike Israel resumes mask requirement indoors amid COVID-19 spike
US to keep 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal US to keep 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal
‘No reply’ from Iran over expired nuclear inspections agreement: UN watchdog IAEA ‘No reply’ from Iran over expired nuclear inspections agreement: UN watchdog IAEA
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More