.
.
.
.
Language

UAE records 2,282 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

Dubai's Burj Khalifa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Agnieszka Kowalczyk)
Dubai's Burj Khalifa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Agnieszka Kowalczyk)
Coronavirus

UAE records 2,282 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,282 new COVID-19 cases, 2,233 recoveries and 10 deaths in 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country’s health authorities conducted 274,917 coronavirus tests to determine Saturday’s numbers which indicated a slight rise in cases since Friday.

Total recoveries increased to 603,541 and the death toll mounted to 1,792, according to WAM. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 624,814 and active cases now sit at 19,481, COVID-19 figures from the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) suggested.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The country’s vaccination drive has been steady, with over 14.9 million doses already administered.

Read more:

Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far

UAE announces 2,223 new COVID-19 cases, 2,177 recoveries, 7 deaths in last 24 hours

Delta COVID-19 variant threatens to destroy another European summer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad
Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
Top Content
Fledgling UAE rail network step towards bridging the Gulf Fledgling UAE rail network step towards bridging the Gulf
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says logistics ready for Iranian fuel imports Lebanon’s Hezbollah says logistics ready for Iranian fuel imports
Iran deal return ‘very hard’ if talks drag on, warns Blinken during France visit Iran deal return ‘very hard’ if talks drag on, warns Blinken during France visit
‘No reply’ from Iran over expired nuclear inspections agreement: UN watchdog IAEA ‘No reply’ from Iran over expired nuclear inspections agreement: UN watchdog IAEA
Rare tornado tears through Czech Republic, 3 dead hundreds injured Rare tornado tears through Czech Republic, 3 dead hundreds injured
Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid tensions with Britain in Black Sea Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid tensions with Britain in Black Sea
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More