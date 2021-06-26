UAE records 2,282 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,282 new COVID-19 cases, 2,233 recoveries and 10 deaths in 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The country’s health authorities conducted 274,917 coronavirus tests to determine Saturday’s numbers which indicated a slight rise in cases since Friday.

Total recoveries increased to 603,541 and the death toll mounted to 1,792, according to WAM. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 624,814 and active cases now sit at 19,481, COVID-19 figures from the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) suggested.

The country’s vaccination drive has been steady, with over 14.9 million doses already administered.

