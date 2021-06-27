.
.
.
.
Language

New Zealand extends COVID-19 alert level in capital

People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. (Reuters)
People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

New Zealand extends COVID-19 alert level in capital

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

New Zealand will extend the COVID-19 alert level in the capital Wellington for two days, as authorities said on Sunday there is still a risk from an Australian tourist who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the city last weekend.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Wellington, which moved to Alert Level 2 on Wednesday, will now remain at that level until Tuesday.

“It’s clear that we are not out of the woods yet,” COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a news briefing. “More testing and more results are required in order for us to feel confident in making a decision to lower alert levels.”

The measure means social distancing rules will be in place across the city, but offices, schools and businesses may remain open.

New Zealand halted quarantine-free travel from Australia on Saturday for three days, saying there were too many cases and outbreaks.

“The three-day pause will give us time to look at whether we need to impose additional measures, as well as give us time to further understand the situation in Australia,” Hipkins said.

Read more:

Sydney goes into full lockdown as Australia struggles to contain COVID-19 outbreak

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia over COVID-19 outbreaks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad
Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
Top Content
‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown ‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown
Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death
Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz
Saudi Arabia seizes over 14 mln Captagon amphetamine pills coming from Lebanon Saudi Arabia seizes over 14 mln Captagon amphetamine pills coming from Lebanon
UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal
Three explosives-laden drones hit near Iraq’s Erbil Three explosives-laden drones hit near Iraq’s Erbil
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More