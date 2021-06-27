New Zealand extends COVID-19 alert level in capital

New Zealand will extend the COVID-19 alert level in the capital Wellington for two days, as authorities said on Sunday there is still a risk from an Australian tourist who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the city last weekend.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

Wellington, which moved to Alert Level 2 on Wednesday, will now remain at that level until Tuesday.

“It’s clear that we are not out of the woods yet,” COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a news briefing. “More testing and more results are required in order for us to feel confident in making a decision to lower alert levels.”

The measure means social distancing rules will be in place across the city, but offices, schools and businesses may remain open.

New Zealand halted quarantine-free travel from Australia on Saturday for three days, saying there were too many cases and outbreaks.

“The three-day pause will give us time to look at whether we need to impose additional measures, as well as give us time to further understand the situation in Australia,” Hipkins said.

Read more:

Sydney goes into full lockdown as Australia struggles to contain COVID-19 outbreak

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia over COVID-19 outbreaks